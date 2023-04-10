Japan supports Iraq-led efforts for Syrian Refugees

2023/04/11 | 03:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- As announced today [Monday], UNICEF has received almost $7 million from Japan to promote equitable access to life-saving child protection, health, nutrition, and education services for returnees from northeast Syria.The project will be finalized by the end of 2023 and will benefit more than 180,000 people, including 88,000 children and more than 47,000 women.[…]

