Fire Breaks Out at Khaborto Displacement Camp in Southern Duhok

2023/04/11 | 09:04 - Source: Shafaq News



The source told Shafaq News Agency that the fire consumed three tents and caused significant material damage, with no human injuries reported. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A government source has reported that a fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday morning at the Kabarto displacement camp in southern Duhok governorate.The source told Shafaq News Agency that the fire consumed three tents and caused significant material damage, with no human injuries reported.

Sponsored Links