Baghdadis enjoy iftar at historic Ottoman barracks' garden

2023/04/11 | 15:44 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The historical Ottoman Barracks, currently a place for cultural and social events in the capital city of Iraq, Baghdad, are an important meeting point for the public during Ramadan nights.

The Ottoman Barracks on the banks of the Tigris River hold an important place in the cultural heritage of Baghdad.



Construction of the barracks began in 1861 by Baghdad Governor Namık Pasha, and it was completed during the reign of the next governor, Mithat Pasha, in 1870.

Today, the historical barracks are a significant gathering point in Baghdad, with various events organized in its large courtyard.



For example, people spend time in the Ottoman-era barracks until late at night during Ramadan.



In addition, some families come here to socialize after iftar, a dinner to mark the breaking of the daily fast.

"Iraqi families have lived intertwined with grief and violence for a long time.



These people need places where they can relax psychologically.



People enjoy spending time in the green area of the barracks, especially during Ramadan.



This is one of the places where Iraqi families relax the most," Ali Cuayfi, one of the residents of the area, told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Cuayfi explained that cultural events such as art, painting, and literature were organized in the Ottoman Barracks after iftar.



He said that the barracks have always been a place where intellectuals love to gather.

"Security is the bare minimum for socialization in communities all over the world," he said, adding that this historical monument left by the Ottoman Empire should be preserved.

Another resident, an Iraqi academic, Şakir Vadi el-Şerkavi, emphasized the unifying feature of the historical barracks.



"Iraqi families long for stable and secure environments like these," he shared.

"Apart from Ramadan, Iraqi citizens gather at the barracks every Friday, which are famous for their cultural beauty.



The Baghdad Municipality decorated the barracks with lights for Iraqi families during Ramadan.



After being divided by sectarianism, Iraqi families long for stable and secure environments like these.

"After the sectarian war ended, Iraqis found environments to reunite, including the Ottoman Barracks," he added.

Highlighting that Baghdad's barracks are an Ottoman heritage, the Iraqi academic said: "Ottoman soldiers used to stay in these barracks.



The parades of the Ottoman soldiers also took place in the area called 'Meydan' ('square').



Besides the barracks and square, the Government Palace building belonging to the Ottoman Empire still exists."

Şerkavi stated that the Ottoman Barracks in Baghdad, where Baghdadis participate in social life, was closed at one time and was first opened to the public in 2010 after the 2003 invasion.

"Barracks have become a stable home for Iraqi families after 2010.



The barracks host hundreds of families, especially on Fridays before Ramadan.



This is an iconic spot for social activities and socialization," said Şerkavi.

Meanwhile, another Iraqi citizen named Um Muhammed said people exhibit immense interest in the events held at the Ottoman Barracks during Ramadan evenings and that they enjoy spending good time with their children in the gardens.