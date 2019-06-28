China's Xi says Gulf stands at 'crossroads of war and peace'

2019/06/28 | 11:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Gulf region is in a very sensitive situation and is
“standing at a crossroads of war and peace”, Chinese President Xi Jinping said
on Friday, calling for calm and restraint and talks to resolve the issue.Tensions have risen in the Gulf, especially between Iran and
the United States, after Washington accused Iran of carrying out attacks on six
tankers, which Tehran denies, in May and June.Last week, Iran shot down a US drone it said was in its
airspace. The United States said it was in international skies. US President
Donald Trump planned, then called off at the last minute, air strikes on Iran.Meeting United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on
the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Xi said that the Gulf region was
“standing at the crossroads of war and peace”, state news agency Xinhua
reported.“China always stands on the side of peace and opposes war,”
the report paraphrased Xi as saying. “All parties must remain calm and exercise
restraint, strengthen dialogue and consultations, and jointly safeguard
regional peace and stability.”China has close business and energy ties with Iran, but has
had to step carefully as it has also been courting Iran’s regional rival, Saudi
Arabia.The Chinese government’s top diplomat warned last week that
the world should not open a “Pandora’s Box” in the Middle East, as he denounced
US pressure on Iran and called on it not to drop out of a landmark nuclear
deal.
