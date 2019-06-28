Home › Baghdad Post › China's Xi says Gulf stands at 'crossroads of war and peace'

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The Gulf region is in a very sensitive situation and is“standing at a crossroads of war and peace”, Chinese President Xi Jinping saidon Friday, calling for calm and restraint and talks to resolve the issue.Tensions have risen in the Gulf, especially between Iran andthe United States, after Washington accused Iran of carrying out attacks on sixtankers, which Tehran denies, in May and June.Last week, Iran shot down a US drone it said was in itsairspace. The United States said it was in international skies. US PresidentDonald Trump planned, then called off at the last minute, air strikes on Iran.Meeting United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres onthe sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Xi said that the Gulf region was“standing at the crossroads of war and peace”, state news agency Xinhuareported.“China always stands on the side of peace and opposes war,”the report paraphrased Xi as saying. “All parties must remain calm and exerciserestraint, strengthen dialogue and consultations, and jointly safeguardregional peace and stability.”China has close business and energy ties with Iran, but hashad to step carefully as it has also been courting Iran’s regional rival, SaudiArabia.The Chinese government’s top diplomat warned last week thatthe world should not open a “Pandora’s Box” in the Middle East, as he denouncedUS pressure on Iran and called on it not to drop out of a landmark nucleardeal.