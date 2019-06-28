عربي | كوردى


China's Xi says Gulf stands at 'crossroads of war and peace'

China's Xi says Gulf stands at 'crossroads of war and peace'
2019/06/28 | 11:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Gulf region is in a very sensitive situation and is

“standing at a crossroads of war and peace”, Chinese President Xi Jinping said

on Friday, calling for calm and restraint and talks to resolve the issue.Tensions have risen in the Gulf, especially between Iran and

the United States, after Washington accused Iran of carrying out attacks on six

tankers, which Tehran denies, in May and June.Last week, Iran shot down a US drone it said was in its

airspace. The United States said it was in international skies. US President

Donald Trump planned, then called off at the last minute, air strikes on Iran.Meeting United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on

the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Xi said that the Gulf region was

“standing at the crossroads of war and peace”, state news agency Xinhua

reported.“China always stands on the side of peace and opposes war,”

the report paraphrased Xi as saying. “All parties must remain calm and exercise

restraint, strengthen dialogue and consultations, and jointly safeguard

regional peace and stability.”China has close business and energy ties with Iran, but has

had to step carefully as it has also been courting Iran’s regional rival, Saudi

Arabia.The Chinese government’s top diplomat warned last week that

the world should not open a “Pandora’s Box” in the Middle East, as he denounced

US pressure on Iran and called on it not to drop out of a landmark nuclear

deal.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW