Iraq's Growth highest of 'Developing Oil Exporters' - World Bank

2023/04/11 | 22:26 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The World Bank has said it predicts real GDP growth for Iraq of 2.8 percent this year and 4.4 percent in 2024, following an estimated growth of 7.9 percent in 2022.Iraq's growth is expected to lead the group of 'developing oil exporters' this year, partly sustained by growth in non-oil GDP […]

