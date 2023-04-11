2023/04/11 | 22:26 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Minister of Transport in Iraq, Razak Muhibis Al-Saadawi [Razzaq Muhibis Al-Saadawi] has held a meeting with Italian consulting company Progetti Europa & Global S.p.A.(PEG), along with representatives from Turkiye, to discuss the "Development Road project", also known as the "dry canal project".The project will link Iraq's Grand Faw port, […]

read more Italian Firm meets Minister to discuss Transport Project first appeared on Iraq Business News.