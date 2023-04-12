Akkas start-up showcases gas field’s potential — and pitfalls

Workers at the Akkas gas field in March 2023.
(STAFF/Iraq Oil Report)
FALLUJAH - The Akkas gas field has started production, showing a hint of its potential and attracting serious interest from at least one international investor.
"This is the start of a promising future of prosperity if the field is assigned to a capable international company as is expected in the next bidding round," an engineer from the state-run Midland Oil Company (MdOC) told Iraq Oil Report.
Initial production from two wells is averaging about 30 million standard cubic feet per day (scf/d), according to two people involved in operations.
The gas is feeding a nearby power plant, generating about 60 to 90 MW, according to an MdOC statement.
