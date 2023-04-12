German Companies may build Railway in Iraqi Kurdistan

2023/04/12 | 04:34 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Chairman of the Kurdistan Investment Board (KIB) has met with the German companies Martin Rose GmbH and HG Gruppe to discuss investment projects in road and railway construction.According to the KIB, both companies have experience in constructing high bridges, roads, and railways in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, and […]

