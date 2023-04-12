Iraq Agrees with IMF and World Bank on Non-Financial Program to Support Economic Reform

2023/04/12 | 10:12 - Source: Shafaq News



The announcement was made during a meeting between the Iraqi delegation and the IMF and World Bank, attended by Governor of the Iraqi Central Bank Ali Al-Alaq, Minister of Finance Tif Sami, and their accompanying technical delegation, in the US capital of Washington, according to a statement.



Shafaq News / Iraq announced its agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank to establish a non-financial program that includes technical and consultative support from the IMF to assist the economic reform adopted by the Iraqi government in achieving financial and monetary stability. The announcement was made during a meeting between the Iraqi delegation and the IMF and World Bank, attended by Governor of the Iraqi Central Bank Ali Al-Alaq, Minister of Finance Tif Sami, and their accompanying technical delegation, in the US capital of Washington, according to a statement. Al-Alaq requested that the IMF "provide support to the Iraqi Central Bank in its measures to achieve exchange rate stability in accordance with international practices and the agreement between Iraq and the IMF, which was approved by the Iraqi parliament in 2008." Earlier today, the US Treasury Department expressed "great flexibility and readiness" to assist the Iraqi Central Bank in achieving exchange rate stability between the US dollar and the Iraqi dinar.

