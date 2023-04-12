Iraqi Dinar loses ground against US Dollar as exchange rates soar

2023/04/12 | 11:50 - Source: Shafaq News



According to a correspondent from the Shafaq News Agency, the central al-Kifah exchanges in Baghdad recorded 145,400 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars.



This marks a significant increase from yesterday's prices, which saw 144,250 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars.



Our correspondent also noted that the buy and sell rates have risen in local currency exchange stores in Baghdad.



The selling rate is now at 146,500 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars, while the buying rate is at 144,500 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars.



Similarly, in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region, the exchange rate for the US dollar also rose, with the selling rate at 145,000 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars and the buying rate at 144,000 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars.

