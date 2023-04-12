Gold prices rise in local markets in Baghdad and Erbil

2023/04/12 | 13:46 - Source: Shafaq News



According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, the wholesale gold prices in Al-Naher Street in the capital city of Baghdad recorded a selling price of 408,000 Iraqi dinars and a buying price of 404,000 Iraqi dinars per 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold.



Yesterday's selling price was 404,000 Iraqi dinars.



Our correspondent pointed out that the selling price of 21-carat Iraqi gold also rose to 378,000 dinars per one mithqal, while the buying price reached 374,000 dinars.



As for gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold ranges between 410,000 and 420,000 Iraqi dinars, while the selling price of 21-carat Iraqi gold ranges between 380,000 and 390,000 dinars.



In Erbil, gold prices also increased.



The selling price of 24-carat gold reached 470,000 dinars per mithqal, while 22-carat gold was sold at 435,000 dinars, 21-carat gold was sold at 420,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold was sold at 355,000 dinars.



It's worth noting that one mithqal of gold is equivalent to five grams. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Gold prices, both foreign and Iraqi, increased in local markets in the capital city of Baghdad and the Kurdish region's capital city, Erbil, on Wednesday.According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, the wholesale gold prices in Al-Naher Street in the capital city of Baghdad recorded a selling price of 408,000 Iraqi dinars and a buying price of 404,000 Iraqi dinars per 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold.Yesterday's selling price was 404,000 Iraqi dinars.Our correspondent pointed out that the selling price of 21-carat Iraqi gold also rose to 378,000 dinars per one mithqal, while the buying price reached 374,000 dinars.As for gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold ranges between 410,000 and 420,000 Iraqi dinars, while the selling price of 21-carat Iraqi gold ranges between 380,000 and 390,000 dinars.In Erbil, gold prices also increased.The selling price of 24-carat gold reached 470,000 dinars per mithqal, while 22-carat gold was sold at 435,000 dinars, 21-carat gold was sold at 420,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold was sold at 355,000 dinars.It's worth noting that one mithqal of gold is equivalent to five grams.

Sponsored Links