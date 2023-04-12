President Barzani to meet Pope Francis and Italian PM on official visit to Rome

2023/04/12 | 18:52 - Source: Shafaq News



A statement from the Kurdish presidency said that Barzani would meet with Pope Francis, the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and other officials on Thursday.



The statement explained that the meetings of President Barzani with the Pope and PM Meloni would focus on developing relations, expanding areas of cooperation, and other issues of common concern.



Pope Francis visited Iraq in March 2021 and met with Iraqi and Kurdish officials.



And the Italian PM also visited Baghdad and Erbil in December 2022.



