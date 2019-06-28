عربي | كوردى


Iran says Vienna meet is 'last chance' to save nuclear deal: agency
2019/06/28 | 12:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran said Friday’s meeting in Vienna between the remaining

signatories of the nuclear deal was the “last chance” to save the accord after

the US withdrawal last year and warned Tehran would not accept “artificial”

solutions to US sanctions.Iran is threatening to exceed the maximum amount of enriched

uranium allowed it by the deal, in retaliation for crippling US economic

sanctions imposed in the past year.It is just days away from that limit, diplomats say, and

going over it could unravel the accord.Senior officials from Iran and the deal’s remaining parties

will meet with the aim of saving the pact. But with European powers limited in

their ability to shield Iran’s economy from US sanctions, it is unclear what

they can do to provide the large economic windfall Tehran wants.On Friday, Iran’s Fars news agency quoted foreign ministry

spokesman Abbas Mousavi as saying, “I think this meeting can be the last chance

for the remaining parties...to gather and see how they can meet their

commitments towards Iran.”Mousavi said that despite supporting Iran’s stance in

several statements, the remaining signatories – Britain, China, France, Germany

and Russia – had failed to take any action.Fars also quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, who

is in Vienna, as saying Iran had run out of “strategic patience”, and adding,

“Iran will not tolerate remaining unilaterally committed to the nuclear deal.”He said he hoped the Vienna meeting could lead to “tangible”

action, the agency said.The European powers have set up a mechanism for barter trade

called INSTEX, in an effort to protect at least some of Iran’s economy from the

US sanctions.INSTEX would net out amounts at either end but is not yet

operational and diplomats have said it will only be able to handle small

volumes of items such as medicine, not the large oil sales Iran is seeking.“We should see how much money can be transferred via INSTEX,”

Mousavi said. “If it’s an artificial mechanism, Iran will surely not accept

it.”Trade between Germany and Iran has collapsed under the

impact of US sanctions, data published by Funke newspapers showed, supporting

Iran’s assertion that Europe is failing to help preserve the nuclear

non-proliferation deal it signed.French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he would

try to convince US President Donald Trump to suspend some sanctions on Iran to

allow for negotiations to help defuse the crisis.



