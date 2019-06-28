Home › Baghdad Post › Iran says Vienna meet is 'last chance' to save nuclear deal: agency

Iran says Vienna meet is 'last chance' to save nuclear deal: agency

2019/06/28 | 12:50



signatories of the nuclear deal was the “last chance” to save the accord after



the US withdrawal last year and warned Tehran would not accept “artificial”



solutions to US sanctions.Iran is threatening to exceed the maximum amount of enriched



uranium allowed it by the deal, in retaliation for crippling US economic



sanctions imposed in the past year.It is just days away from that limit, diplomats say, and



going over it could unravel the accord.Senior officials from Iran and the deal’s remaining parties



will meet with the aim of saving the pact. But with European powers limited in



their ability to shield Iran’s economy from US sanctions, it is unclear what



they can do to provide the large economic windfall Tehran wants.On Friday, Iran’s Fars news agency quoted foreign ministry



spokesman Abbas Mousavi as saying, “I think this meeting can be the last chance



for the remaining parties...to gather and see how they can meet their



commitments towards Iran.”Mousavi said that despite supporting Iran’s stance in



several statements, the remaining signatories – Britain, China, France, Germany



and Russia – had failed to take any action.Fars also quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, who



is in Vienna, as saying Iran had run out of “strategic patience”, and adding,



“Iran will not tolerate remaining unilaterally committed to the nuclear deal.”He said he hoped the Vienna meeting could lead to “tangible”



action, the agency said.The European powers have set up a mechanism for barter trade



called INSTEX, in an effort to protect at least some of Iran’s economy from the



US sanctions.INSTEX would net out amounts at either end but is not yet



operational and diplomats have said it will only be able to handle small



volumes of items such as medicine, not the large oil sales Iran is seeking.“We should see how much money can be transferred via INSTEX,”



Mousavi said. “If it’s an artificial mechanism, Iran will surely not accept



it.”Trade between Germany and Iran has collapsed under the



impact of US sanctions, data published by Funke newspapers showed, supporting



Iran’s assertion that Europe is failing to help preserve the nuclear



non-proliferation deal it signed.French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he would



try to convince US President Donald Trump to suspend some sanctions on Iran to



allow for negotiations to help defuse the crisis.







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iran said Friday’s meeting in Vienna between the remainingsignatories of the nuclear deal was the “last chance” to save the accord afterthe US withdrawal last year and warned Tehran would not accept “artificial”solutions to US sanctions.Iran is threatening to exceed the maximum amount of enricheduranium allowed it by the deal, in retaliation for crippling US economicsanctions imposed in the past year.It is just days away from that limit, diplomats say, andgoing over it could unravel the accord.Senior officials from Iran and the deal’s remaining partieswill meet with the aim of saving the pact. But with European powers limited intheir ability to shield Iran’s economy from US sanctions, it is unclear whatthey can do to provide the large economic windfall Tehran wants.On Friday, Iran’s Fars news agency quoted foreign ministryspokesman Abbas Mousavi as saying, “I think this meeting can be the last chancefor the remaining parties...to gather and see how they can meet theircommitments towards Iran.”Mousavi said that despite supporting Iran’s stance inseveral statements, the remaining signatories – Britain, China, France, Germanyand Russia – had failed to take any action.Fars also quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, whois in Vienna, as saying Iran had run out of “strategic patience”, and adding,“Iran will not tolerate remaining unilaterally committed to the nuclear deal.”He said he hoped the Vienna meeting could lead to “tangible”action, the agency said.The European powers have set up a mechanism for barter tradecalled INSTEX, in an effort to protect at least some of Iran’s economy from theUS sanctions.INSTEX would net out amounts at either end but is not yetoperational and diplomats have said it will only be able to handle smallvolumes of items such as medicine, not the large oil sales Iran is seeking.“We should see how much money can be transferred via INSTEX,”Mousavi said. “If it’s an artificial mechanism, Iran will surely not acceptit.”Trade between Germany and Iran has collapsed under theimpact of US sanctions, data published by Funke newspapers showed, supportingIran’s assertion that Europe is failing to help preserve the nuclearnon-proliferation deal it signed.French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he wouldtry to convince US President Donald Trump to suspend some sanctions on Iran toallow for negotiations to help defuse the crisis.