Iran says Vienna meet is 'last chance' to save nuclear deal: agency

2019/06/28 | 12:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran said Friday’s meeting in Vienna between the remaining
signatories of the nuclear deal was the “last chance” to save the accord after
the US withdrawal last year and warned Tehran would not accept “artificial”
solutions to US sanctions.Iran is threatening to exceed the maximum amount of enriched
uranium allowed it by the deal, in retaliation for crippling US economic
sanctions imposed in the past year.It is just days away from that limit, diplomats say, and
going over it could unravel the accord.Senior officials from Iran and the deal’s remaining parties
will meet with the aim of saving the pact. But with European powers limited in
their ability to shield Iran’s economy from US sanctions, it is unclear what
they can do to provide the large economic windfall Tehran wants.On Friday, Iran’s Fars news agency quoted foreign ministry
spokesman Abbas Mousavi as saying, “I think this meeting can be the last chance
for the remaining parties...to gather and see how they can meet their
commitments towards Iran.”Mousavi said that despite supporting Iran’s stance in
several statements, the remaining signatories – Britain, China, France, Germany
and Russia – had failed to take any action.Fars also quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, who
is in Vienna, as saying Iran had run out of “strategic patience”, and adding,
“Iran will not tolerate remaining unilaterally committed to the nuclear deal.”He said he hoped the Vienna meeting could lead to “tangible”
action, the agency said.The European powers have set up a mechanism for barter trade
called INSTEX, in an effort to protect at least some of Iran’s economy from the
US sanctions.INSTEX would net out amounts at either end but is not yet
operational and diplomats have said it will only be able to handle small
volumes of items such as medicine, not the large oil sales Iran is seeking.“We should see how much money can be transferred via INSTEX,”
Mousavi said. “If it’s an artificial mechanism, Iran will surely not accept
it.”Trade between Germany and Iran has collapsed under the
impact of US sanctions, data published by Funke newspapers showed, supporting
Iran’s assertion that Europe is failing to help preserve the nuclear
non-proliferation deal it signed.French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he would
try to convince US President Donald Trump to suspend some sanctions on Iran to
allow for negotiations to help defuse the crisis.
