Iranian Delegates Arrive in Saudi Arabia to Prepare for Embassy Reopening

2023/04/12 | 21:34 - Source: Shafaq News



The statement also called for activating the general agreement for cooperation in various fields, signed in 1998. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iranian technical delegates arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to follow up on the reopening of the Islamic Republic's embassy, according to IRNA news agency.The delegation was sent to inspect the building of the Iranian embassy and consulate in Riyadh and prepare it for opening following the recent Beijing agreement between the two countries.Another team will head to Jeddah to reopen the consulate and the Iranian representation in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.The Saudi technical delegation also arrived in Iran this week to follow up on the opening of its embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad, according to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani.Saudi-Iran relations have been strained for several decades.The two countries have been on opposite sides of numerous regional conflicts, including the Yemen and Syria wars.In October 2019, Saudi Arabia and Iran engaged in a round of indirect talks with Iraq as a mediator.Other negotiations on security and political levels in Baghdad followed this round.Last March, The two countries had agreed in Beijing to resume their relations and reopen their embassies within two months.A tripartite statement was issued by Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Iraq, affirming the sovereignty of each country and non-interference in internal affairs.The statement also called for activating the general agreement for cooperation in various fields, signed in 1998.

