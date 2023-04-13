Iraq takes measures to control exchange rate of dinar, says central bank governor

2023/04/13 | 11:10 - Source: Shafaq News



Speaking n the sidelines of the 2023 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF,) Al-Alaq clarified that the US requirements for controlling transfers are not considered restrictions but rather the application of laws on money laundering and combating terrorism.



He added that the problem of the exchange rate is related to pre-audit procedures for external transfers of hard currency and is not linked to an internal financial crisis.



The governor also mentioned that the US Treasury agrees with Iraq on expanding external transfer channels.



Regarding the restructuring of banks, Al-Alaq said that the government and the central bank are in “harmony” to reform the banking sector, and all options are available for structuring the industry, including mergers.



