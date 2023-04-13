Exchange rate of US dollar drops against Iraqi dinar on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

2023/04/13 | 11:32 - Source: Shafaq News



According to Shafaq News agency reporter, the central Al-Kifah Stock Exchange in Baghdad recorded 145,100 Iraqi dinars for 100 US dollars, down from Wednesday's rate of 145,400 dinars.



In local markets in Baghdad, the buying and selling prices increased, with the selling price reaching 146,000 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars and the purchase prices at 144,000 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars.



