Gold prices in Iraq show slight increase in Baghdad and decrease in Erbil

2023/04/13 | 13:22 - Source: Shafaq News



According to Shafaq News agency, the selling price of one 21-carat weight of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in the capital, Baghdad, was 410,000 dinars, and the purchase price was 406,000 dinars, compared to Wednesday's selling price of 408,000 dinars.



The selling price of one 21-carat weight of Iraqi gold also increased, reaching 480,000 dinars, while the purchase price was 476,000 dinars.



The selling price of a 21-carat Gulf gold weight in goldsmiths' shops ranged between 410,000 dinars and 420,000 dinars, while the selling price of an Iraqi gold weight ranged between 380,000 and 390,000 dinars.



In Erbil, the selling price of 24-carat gold decreased to 468,000 dinars, 21-carat gold sold at 415,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold sold at 350,000 dinars.



