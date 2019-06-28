Iraq Daily Roundup: Bomb Blasts in Kirkuk; 11 Killed Across Iraq

2019/06/28 | 13:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- At least 11 people were killed, and 40 were wounded in
recent violence:
One person was
killed and 29 were wounded when a sticky
bombs attached on two buses exploded
in Kirkuk. One was in Raas al-Jesir, and the other took place in Khazra.
A separate bomb wounded
two near the Martyr’s Bridge.
In Khazrajiya gunmen killed three people
and wounded two more.
Turkish strikes targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party
(P.K.K.) guerrillas in northern Iraq. Four civilians were
killed and five were wounded instead, when Turkish planes bombed Kurtak.
In Bradost the strikes killed one civilian and
wounded his brother; Turkey claimed two guerrillas were killed, but the
P.K.K. denied any deaths in their ranks.
A man was wounded
when gunmen shot at him in Hilla.
In Baaj, tribal fighters killed two
militants.
Also, protesters stormed
the Bahrain Embassy in Baghdad, where they replaced the country’s
flag with that of Palestine’s. At least 54 people were arrested.
Author: Margaret Griffis
Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has
been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.
