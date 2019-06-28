عربي | كوردى


Iraq Daily Roundup: Bomb Blasts in Kirkuk; 11 Killed Across Iraq

Iraq Daily Roundup: Bomb Blasts in Kirkuk; 11 Killed Across Iraq
2019/06/28 | 13:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- At least 11 people were killed, and 40 were wounded in

recent violence:



One person was

killed and 29 were wounded when a sticky

bombs attached on two buses exploded

in Kirkuk. One was in Raas al-Jesir, and the other took place in Khazra.

A separate bomb wounded

two near the Martyr’s Bridge.



In Khazrajiya gunmen killed three people

and wounded two more.



Turkish strikes targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party

(P.K.K.) guerrillas in northern Iraq. Four civilians were

killed and five were wounded instead, when Turkish planes bombed Kurtak.

In Bradost the strikes killed one civilian and

wounded his brother; Turkey claimed two guerrillas were killed, but the

P.K.K. denied any deaths in their ranks.



A man was wounded

when gunmen shot at him in Hilla.



In Baaj, tribal fighters killed two

militants.



Also, protesters stormed

the Bahrain Embassy in Baghdad, where they replaced the country’s

flag with that of Palestine’s. At least 54 people were arrested.











Author: Margaret Griffis





Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has

been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.

View all posts by Margaret Griffis







All Text here: Iraq News ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW