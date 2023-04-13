Kurdistan's president meets Pope Francis in Vatican to discuss interfaith harmony, regional developments

2023/04/13 | 15:48 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani, on Thursday held a meeting with Pope Francis at the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican.In a statement issued by the regional presidency, Barzani expressed his delight at meeting the Pope, wishing him wellness and longevity.During the meeting, President Barzani provided a concise overview of the situation in Iraqi Kurdistan, detailing the conditions faced by various religious and ethnic groups in the region.
He highlighted the significance and impact of the Pope's visit to Iraq and Kurdistan, emphasizing that the region would continue to safeguard the rights and freedoms of all religious and ethnic communities, and remain a bastion of coexistence and tolerance.Pope Francis, in turn, expressed his pleasure and appreciation for the visit, as well as his admiration for the peaceful coexistence and culture of acceptance among the diverse religious and ethnic groups in Kurdistan.
The pontiff stressed the importance of preserving this culture in both Kurdistan and Iraq, recalling his own visit to the region as a cherished memory.As a token of appreciation, President Barzani presented Pope Francis with a painting by a Kurdish artist, symbolizing the harmonious coexistence between the various religious and ethnic groups in the Kurdistan region.
