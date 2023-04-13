Iraq, UNDP sign MoU to boost Fight Against Corruption

2023/04/13 | 16:38 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Government of Iraq and UNDP sign Memorandum of Understanding to boost the fight against corruption The Government of Iraq, represented by the Prime Minister's Office, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have reaffirmed their partnership and commitment to preventing and combating corruption in Iraq by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) designed to promote […]

