Iraqi Airways starts new Russian service

2023/04/13 | 16:38 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraqi Airways has started new flights between Baghdad, Moscow (Russia) and Medina (Saudi Arabia).The Ministry of Transport announced the resumption of these routes this week, after a hiatus of more than three decades.The Director General of Iraqi Airways, Eng.Karim Kazem Hussein, added that the fleet will continue to be […]

