2023/04/13 | 16:38 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iraqi Airways has started new flights between Baghdad, Moscow (Russia) and Medina (Saudi Arabia).
The Ministry of Transport announced the resumption of these routes this week, after a hiatus of more than three decades.
The Director General of Iraqi Airways, Eng.
Karim Kazem Hussein, added that the fleet will continue to be […]
Iraqi Airways has started new flights between Baghdad, Moscow (Russia) and Medina (Saudi Arabia).
The Ministry of Transport announced the resumption of these routes this week, after a hiatus of more than three decades.
The Director General of Iraqi Airways, Eng.
Karim Kazem Hussein, added that the fleet will continue to be […]
read more Iraqi Airways starts new Russian service first appeared on Iraq Business News.