California’s Marin Housing Authority Welcomes New Staff with User-friendly eProcurement Software from OpenGov

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After welcoming an entirely new Procurement staff, the Marin Housing Authority, based in San Rafael, CA, needed easy-to-use eProcurement software, so it partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and government agencies.The Housing Authority serves low- and moderate-income residents in Marin County, just north of San Francisco, by maintaining high-quality affordable housing.



With all new team members, of which many were new to government and procurement, the agency needed an intuitive online system for solicitation development and contract management.



Case in point: new staff had trouble finding historical contracts, which posed a compliance issue if the agency were to be audited or faced a Freedom of Information Act request.



The clear choice for new staff: OpenGov Procurement.With OpenGov Procurement, onboarding employees in the Procurement process will be a breeze.



Whether staff starts from scratch or uses an intelligent boilerplate, OpenGov’s easy-to-use solution will guide them to build solicitations—complete with an automatic error checker—on their own, even on a mobile device.



Using the contract management platform, staff can easily track expiration dates with real-time alerts and supplier notifications.



And, no more lost historical contracts—employees will be able to search by product description to locate associated contracts, giving them peace of mind that contracts are stored within the platform, keeping the agency in compliance.The Marin Housing Authority joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies.



With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S.



and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector.



The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.

