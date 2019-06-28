UAE scales down military presence in Yemen as Gulf tensions flare

2019/06/28 | 14:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The United Arab Emirates, a key member of the Saudi-led
coalition fighting in Yemen, is scaling back its military presence there as
worsening US-Iran tensions threaten security closer to home, four western
diplomatic sources said.The UAE has pulled some troops from the southern port of
Aden and Yemen’s western coast, two of the diplomats said, areas where the Gulf
state has built up and armed local forces who are leading the battle against
the Iran-aligned Houthi group along the Red Sea coast.Three of the diplomats said Abu Dhabi preferred to have its
forces and equipment on hand should tension between the United States and Iran
escalate further after attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf and Tehran’s downing
of a US unmanned drone.“It is true that there have been some troop movements... but
it is not a redeployment from Yemen,” a senior Emirati official told Reuters,
adding that the UAE remains fully committed to the military coalition and “will
not leave a vacuum” in Yemen.The official would not provide details on the movements, the
numbers involved or specify whether it was happening inside or outside Yemen,
where the alliance intervened in 2015 to try to restore the government ousted
from power by the Houthis.It is not clear how many Emirati forces are in Yemen. One
Western diplomat said the UAE withdrew “a lot” of forces from the Arabian
Peninsula nation over the last three weeks.Asked whether tensions with Iran were behind the move, the
Emirati official said the decision was more related to a holding ceasefire in
Yemen’s main port city of Hodeidah, now held by the Houthis, under a UN-led
peace pact reached last December.“This is a natural progression,” the official said,
reiterating the UAE’s support for UN efforts to implement the deal in Hodeidah,
a lifeline for millions of Yemenis, to pave the way for talks to end the war.Hodeidah became the focus of the war last year when the
Western-backed, Sunni Muslim coalition tried to seize the port, the Houthis’
main supply line. Under the Stockholm deal, which has yet to be fully
implemented, both the Houthis and pro-coalition Yemeni forces would withdraw
from Hodeidah.TANKER ATTACKSTwo of the diplomats said progress on Hodeidah made it
easier for the UAE to scale back its presence in Yemen to reinforce defenses at
home in the wake of attacks on four oil tankers off the UAE coast in May that
was followed by strikes on two more vessels in the Gulf of Oman a few weeks
later.A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.Washington and Riyadh have publicly blamed Iran for the
explosive blasts, a charge Tehran denies. A UAE investigation said a state
actor was behind the attacks, which have not been claimed by anyone, but Abu Dhabi
has not named any country.Washington is in talks with allies for a global coalition to
protect vital oil shipping lanes in and near the Strait of Hormuz and the
subject was broached during a visit by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Saudi
Arabia and the UAE last week.In his meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin
Zayed al-Nahyan, Pompeo pressed him on increased maritime security. “We’ll need
you all to participate, your military folks,” he said.The UAE has a smaller army compared to bigger regional
allies like Egypt and Saudi Arabia. It has around 63,000 active military
personnel, 435 tanks and 137 warplanes, the International Institute for
Strategic Studies said in a report released this year.The UAE has called for de-escalation of tensions in the
region which have raised concerns about a direct military confrontation that could
spark a war in the region.The Houthis have stepped up missile and drone attacks on
Saudi cities, further fueling tensions. The group denies being a puppet of
Iran and says its revolution is against corruption.Diplomats said if needed the UAE can always send troops back
to Yemen, where Abu Dhabi has built strong local allies with tens of thousands
of fighters among southern separatists and coastal plains fighters.The Yemen conflict, which has killed tens of thousands of
people and pushed the country to the verge of starvation, is largely seen as a
proxy war between Saudi and Iran.
