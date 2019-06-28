عربي | كوردى


UAE scales down military presence in Yemen as Gulf tensions flare

2019/06/28 | 14:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The United Arab Emirates, a key member of the Saudi-led

coalition fighting in Yemen, is scaling back its military presence there as

worsening US-Iran tensions threaten security closer to home, four western

diplomatic sources said.The UAE has pulled some troops from the southern port of

Aden and Yemen’s western coast, two of the diplomats said, areas where the Gulf

state has built up and armed local forces who are leading the battle against

the Iran-aligned Houthi group along the Red Sea coast.Three of the diplomats said Abu Dhabi preferred to have its

forces and equipment on hand should tension between the United States and Iran

escalate further after attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf and Tehran’s downing

of a US unmanned drone.“It is true that there have been some troop movements... but

it is not a redeployment from Yemen,” a senior Emirati official told Reuters,

adding that the UAE remains fully committed to the military coalition and “will

not leave a vacuum” in Yemen.The official would not provide details on the movements, the

numbers involved or specify whether it was happening inside or outside Yemen,

where the alliance intervened in 2015 to try to restore the government ousted

from power by the Houthis.It is not clear how many Emirati forces are in Yemen. One

Western diplomat said the UAE withdrew “a lot” of forces from the Arabian

Peninsula nation over the last three weeks.Asked whether tensions with Iran were behind the move, the

Emirati official said the decision was more related to a holding ceasefire in

Yemen’s main port city of Hodeidah, now held by the Houthis, under a UN-led

peace pact reached last December.“This is a natural progression,” the official said,

reiterating the UAE’s support for UN efforts to implement the deal in Hodeidah,

a lifeline for millions of Yemenis, to pave the way for talks to end the war.Hodeidah became the focus of the war last year when the

Western-backed, Sunni Muslim coalition tried to seize the port, the Houthis’

main supply line. Under the Stockholm deal, which has yet to be fully

implemented, both the Houthis and pro-coalition Yemeni forces would withdraw

from Hodeidah.TANKER ATTACKSTwo of the diplomats said progress on Hodeidah made it

easier for the UAE to scale back its presence in Yemen to reinforce defenses at

home in the wake of attacks on four oil tankers off the UAE coast in May that

was followed by strikes on two more vessels in the Gulf of Oman a few weeks

later.A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition did not immediately

respond to a request for comment.Washington and Riyadh have publicly blamed Iran for the

explosive blasts, a charge Tehran denies. A UAE investigation said a state

actor was behind the attacks, which have not been claimed by anyone, but Abu Dhabi

has not named any country.Washington is in talks with allies for a global coalition to

protect vital oil shipping lanes in and near the Strait of Hormuz and the

subject was broached during a visit by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Saudi

Arabia and the UAE last week.In his meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin

Zayed al-Nahyan, Pompeo pressed him on increased maritime security. “We’ll need

you all to participate, your military folks,” he said.The UAE has a smaller army compared to bigger regional

allies like Egypt and Saudi Arabia. It has around 63,000 active military

personnel, 435 tanks and 137 warplanes, the International Institute for

Strategic Studies said in a report released this year.The UAE has called for de-escalation of tensions in the

region which have raised concerns about a direct military confrontation that could

spark a war in the region.The Houthis have stepped up missile and drone attacks on

Saudi cities, further fueling tensions. The group denies being a puppet of

Iran and says its revolution is against corruption.Diplomats said if needed the UAE can always send troops back

to Yemen, where Abu Dhabi has built strong local allies with tens of thousands

of fighters among southern separatists and coastal plains fighters.The Yemen conflict, which has killed tens of thousands of

people and pushed the country to the verge of starvation, is largely seen as a

proxy war between Saudi and Iran.



