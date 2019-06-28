Home › Baghdad Post › UAE scales down military presence in Yemen as Gulf tensions flare

UAE scales down military presence in Yemen as Gulf tensions flare

2019/06/28 | 14:35



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The United Arab Emirates, a key member of the Saudi-ledcoalition fighting in Yemen, is scaling back its military presence there asworsening US-Iran tensions threaten security closer to home, four westerndiplomatic sources said.The UAE has pulled some troops from the southern port ofAden and Yemen’s western coast, two of the diplomats said, areas where the Gulfstate has built up and armed local forces who are leading the battle againstthe Iran-aligned Houthi group along the Red Sea coast.Three of the diplomats said Abu Dhabi preferred to have itsforces and equipment on hand should tension between the United States and Iranescalate further after attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf and Tehran’s downingof a US unmanned drone.“It is true that there have been some troop movements... butit is not a redeployment from Yemen,” a senior Emirati official told Reuters,adding that the UAE remains fully committed to the military coalition and “willnot leave a vacuum” in Yemen.The official would not provide details on the movements, thenumbers involved or specify whether it was happening inside or outside Yemen,where the alliance intervened in 2015 to try to restore the government oustedfrom power by the Houthis.It is not clear how many Emirati forces are in Yemen. OneWestern diplomat said the UAE withdrew “a lot” of forces from the ArabianPeninsula nation over the last three weeks.Asked whether tensions with Iran were behind the move, theEmirati official said the decision was more related to a holding ceasefire inYemen’s main port city of Hodeidah, now held by the Houthis, under a UN-ledpeace pact reached last December.“This is a natural progression,” the official said,reiterating the UAE’s support for UN efforts to implement the deal in Hodeidah,a lifeline for millions of Yemenis, to pave the way for talks to end the war.Hodeidah became the focus of the war last year when theWestern-backed, Sunni Muslim coalition tried to seize the port, the Houthis’main supply line. Under the Stockholm deal, which has yet to be fullyimplemented, both the Houthis and pro-coalition Yemeni forces would withdrawfrom Hodeidah.TANKER ATTACKSTwo of the diplomats said progress on Hodeidah made iteasier for the UAE to scale back its presence in Yemen to reinforce defenses athome in the wake of attacks on four oil tankers off the UAE coast in May thatwas followed by strikes on two more vessels in the Gulf of Oman a few weekslater.A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition did not immediatelyrespond to a request for comment.Washington and Riyadh have publicly blamed Iran for theexplosive blasts, a charge Tehran denies. A UAE investigation said a stateactor was behind the attacks, which have not been claimed by anyone, but Abu Dhabihas not named any country.Washington is in talks with allies for a global coalition toprotect vital oil shipping lanes in and near the Strait of Hormuz and thesubject was broached during a visit by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to SaudiArabia and the UAE last week.In his meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed binZayed al-Nahyan, Pompeo pressed him on increased maritime security. “We’ll needyou all to participate, your military folks,” he said.The UAE has a smaller army compared to bigger regionalallies like Egypt and Saudi Arabia. It has around 63,000 active militarypersonnel, 435 tanks and 137 warplanes, the International Institute forStrategic Studies said in a report released this year.The UAE has called for de-escalation of tensions in theregion which have raised concerns about a direct military confrontation that couldspark a war in the region.The Houthis have stepped up missile and drone attacks onSaudi cities, further fueling tensions. The group denies being a puppet ofIran and says its revolution is against corruption.Diplomats said if needed the UAE can always send troops backto Yemen, where Abu Dhabi has built strong local allies with tens of thousandsof fighters among southern separatists and coastal plains fighters.The Yemen conflict, which has killed tens of thousands ofpeople and pushed the country to the verge of starvation, is largely seen as aproxy war between Saudi and Iran.