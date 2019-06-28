Home › Baghdad Post › West must be in 'driver's seat' for Syria reconstruction: HRW

West must be in 'driver's seat' for Syria reconstruction: HRW

2019/06/28 | 14:35



future reconstruction assistance in Syria do not fuel repression or benefit



“cronies” of President Bashar al-Assad, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on



Friday.The Syrian government has kept tight controls on the aid



flow into the country throughout its eight-year civil war, often depriving



civilians in opposition areas of supplies while favoring loyalists, according



to New York-based HRW.Syrian authorities have denied using starvation tactics as a



weapon of war or diverting aid to government-held areas.But Human Rights Watch, in a report based on interviews with



aid workers and experts, said that UN and other aid agencies had been forced



into complicity in selective distributions in order to access some areas.Donors must be in the “driver’s seat” now that Assad has all



but won the war and millions of Syrian refugees consider returning to their



homeland where one-third of the infrastructure has been destroyed, the report



said.The Syrian government has proven to be “a master of



manipulation when it comes to aid”, Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human



Rights Watch, told Reuters.“This is an important moment...because it is a moment when



the Syria government is also begging the West for billions (of dollars) of new



funds for reconstruction aid. So the problems that we have seen are going to



recur in spades if there is not a serious effort to address them.”The United States and European Union say they cannot provide



aid for reconstruction in Syria without a political transition and end to a war



that has killed hundreds of thousands.The economies of Syria’s main allies Russia and Iran are



hurting, Roth said. “So I don’t see other big sources of funds. They are going



to be Western funds which gives the Western donors some leverage which we hope



that they will exercise.”“Anybody proposing to provide humanitarian or reconstruction



assistance in Syria has the responsibility to do basic due diligence to ensure



that their funds are going to those in greatest need, that they are not



underwriting ongoing repression, that they are not padding the bank accounts of



government officials and cronies,” he said.







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Western donors must ensure that humanitarian aid and anyfuture reconstruction assistance in Syria do not fuel repression or benefit“cronies” of President Bashar al-Assad, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said onFriday.The Syrian government has kept tight controls on the aidflow into the country throughout its eight-year civil war, often deprivingcivilians in opposition areas of supplies while favoring loyalists, accordingto New York-based HRW.Syrian authorities have denied using starvation tactics as aweapon of war or diverting aid to government-held areas.But Human Rights Watch, in a report based on interviews withaid workers and experts, said that UN and other aid agencies had been forcedinto complicity in selective distributions in order to access some areas.Donors must be in the “driver’s seat” now that Assad has allbut won the war and millions of Syrian refugees consider returning to theirhomeland where one-third of the infrastructure has been destroyed, the reportsaid.The Syrian government has proven to be “a master ofmanipulation when it comes to aid”, Kenneth Roth, executive director of HumanRights Watch, told Reuters.“This is an important moment...because it is a moment whenthe Syria government is also begging the West for billions (of dollars) of newfunds for reconstruction aid. So the problems that we have seen are going torecur in spades if there is not a serious effort to address them.”The United States and European Union say they cannot provideaid for reconstruction in Syria without a political transition and end to a warthat has killed hundreds of thousands.The economies of Syria’s main allies Russia and Iran arehurting, Roth said. “So I don’t see other big sources of funds. They are goingto be Western funds which gives the Western donors some leverage which we hopethat they will exercise.”“Anybody proposing to provide humanitarian or reconstructionassistance in Syria has the responsibility to do basic due diligence to ensurethat their funds are going to those in greatest need, that they are notunderwriting ongoing repression, that they are not padding the bank accounts ofgovernment officials and cronies,” he said.