West must be in 'driver's seat' for Syria reconstruction: HRW

2019/06/28 | 14:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Western donors must ensure that humanitarian aid and any
future reconstruction assistance in Syria do not fuel repression or benefit
“cronies” of President Bashar al-Assad, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on
Friday.The Syrian government has kept tight controls on the aid
flow into the country throughout its eight-year civil war, often depriving
civilians in opposition areas of supplies while favoring loyalists, according
to New York-based HRW.Syrian authorities have denied using starvation tactics as a
weapon of war or diverting aid to government-held areas.But Human Rights Watch, in a report based on interviews with
aid workers and experts, said that UN and other aid agencies had been forced
into complicity in selective distributions in order to access some areas.Donors must be in the “driver’s seat” now that Assad has all
but won the war and millions of Syrian refugees consider returning to their
homeland where one-third of the infrastructure has been destroyed, the report
said.The Syrian government has proven to be “a master of
manipulation when it comes to aid”, Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human
Rights Watch, told Reuters.“This is an important moment...because it is a moment when
the Syria government is also begging the West for billions (of dollars) of new
funds for reconstruction aid. So the problems that we have seen are going to
recur in spades if there is not a serious effort to address them.”The United States and European Union say they cannot provide
aid for reconstruction in Syria without a political transition and end to a war
that has killed hundreds of thousands.The economies of Syria’s main allies Russia and Iran are
hurting, Roth said. “So I don’t see other big sources of funds. They are going
to be Western funds which gives the Western donors some leverage which we hope
that they will exercise.”“Anybody proposing to provide humanitarian or reconstruction
assistance in Syria has the responsibility to do basic due diligence to ensure
that their funds are going to those in greatest need, that they are not
underwriting ongoing repression, that they are not padding the bank accounts of
government officials and cronies,” he said.
