Restoration of 'Ezekiel' Temple in Iraq to include spiritual garden for five religions

2023/04/14 | 22:58 - Source: Shafaq News



Bekas Brifkani, the temple is being restored with the help of foreign experts and a budget of $500,000 allocated by the American Consulate in Erbil.



The Directorate also plans to establish a "spiritual garden" that combines five religions, including the Mithraean and Zoroastrian religions, a mosque for Muslims, a church for Christians, and the Jewish temple.



