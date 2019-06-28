Home › Baghdad Post › Iran will take more decisive measures if EU's trade mechanism fails

Iran will take more decisive measures if EU's trade mechanism fails

2019/06/28 | 15:10



Iran will take more decisive steps if the European



signatories to its 2015 nuclear deal with major powers fail to protect the



country from Washington’s reimposed sanctions, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas



Mousavi told state TV on Friday.“If INSTEX fails to meet Iran’s demands within the framework



of the nuclear deal, we will take the next steps more decisively,” Mousavi



said, adding that “the implementation of the EU’s trade mechanism has been



delayed due to some lack of commitments”.World powers warned Iran to stick to the terms of their



nuclear deal as they met on Friday for “last chance” talks to save the accord,



but with Tehran demanding a reprieve from punishing US sanctions expectations



of a breakthrough are low.















