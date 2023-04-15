Israeli Officials: Tel Aviv would defend its land with or without the United States Assistance

2023/04/15 | 00:10 - Source: Shafaq News



In addition, information reported by the WALLA website said that the Israeli Army's Military Intelligence Division warned that Israel is closer to war than to restoring calm.



At the same time, KAN News explained that the Israeli army is strengthening its air defense systems, including directing the Iron Dome batteries toward Lebanon and Syria.



In contrast, Major General Yaakov Amidror, the former Israeli National Security Adviser, urged, in an interview with RADIO 103 FM, Israel to prepare for war, with a focus on the ability to carry out a long-range attack, even if it means acting alone without US participation.



Amidror warned of a potential war with Hezbollah in Lebanon, saying that the Israeli army must be fully prepared for each potential conflict.



In an interview with Channel 14, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, even if it means fighting alone. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Retired General Eyal Zamir, Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Defense, called on the United States to support Israel in strengthening its forces amid predictions that Tel Aviv may launch a military strike against Iran within a year to stop its nuclear program.According to the Jerusalem Post, the senior Israeli military official made the statement after a meeting with Colin Kahl, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Affairs, in Washington.Zamir appreciated the US government's commitment to advocating for Israel's national defense and ensuring its qualitative military superiority in the region.In addition, information reported by the WALLA website said that the Israeli Army's Military Intelligence Division warned that Israel is closer to war than to restoring calm.At the same time, KAN News explained that the Israeli army is strengthening its air defense systems, including directing the Iron Dome batteries toward Lebanon and Syria.In contrast, Major General Yaakov Amidror, the former Israeli National Security Adviser, urged, in an interview with RADIO 103 FM, Israel to prepare for war, with a focus on the ability to carry out a long-range attack, even if it means acting alone without US participation.Amidror warned of a potential war with Hezbollah in Lebanon, saying that the Israeli army must be fully prepared for each potential conflict.In an interview with Channel 14, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, even if it means fighting alone.

Sponsored Links