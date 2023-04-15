Discussions on Opportunities for Italian Investments in Kurdistan

2023/04/15 | 04:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.KRG President Nechirvan Barzani met with Antonio Tajani, the Foreign Minister of Italy, in Rome this week.The meeting discussed strengthening of bilateral relations of Italy with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, opportunities for Italian investments and jobs in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, and expanding collective cooperation, especially in the fields […]

