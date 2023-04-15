2023/04/15 | 04:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Amberin Zaman, for Al Monitor.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Iraq expert Bilal Wahab says Turkey wants guarantees from Baghdad before allowing Kurdish oil exports to resume.Click here to hear the full interview.

