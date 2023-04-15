Rwanga foundation embarks on humanitarian campaign in Kurdistan ahead of el-Fitr

2023/04/15 | 13:24 - Source: Shafaq News



In an interview with Shafaq News Agency, Narin Salam, Rwanga's director of public relations, expounded on the campaign's all-encompassing scope, designed to benefit every province within the Kurdistan region.



"The initiative entails distributing food baskets, each containing a variety of seven essential food items, to impoverished households," she explained, "a single basket is intended to nourish a family of five." Per the organization's outlined plan, the campaign is slated to span two days in Erbil, where 1,000 baskets will be dispersed throughout the city and an additional 500 baskets allocated to the Independent Soran administration.



Furthermore, 1,300 baskets will be apportioned to Duhok province, 600 to Halabja, 300 to the Garmyan administration, and another 1,300 to Sulaymaniyah.



Rwanga Foundation is a non-governmental organization (NGO) focused on addressing various social, educational, and environmental issues in the Kurdistan region and Iraq.



Established in 2013, the foundation works to enhance the lives of disadvantaged and vulnerable communities by implementing various projects and initiatives aimed at improving education, empowering youth, providing humanitarian assistance, and fostering environmental sustainability.



With a mission to provide better living conditions and opportunities for the people in the region, Rwanga Foundation collaborates with local and international partners to design and execute projects that create long-lasting impact on the communities it serves. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Rwanga (Kurdish for Vision) Foundation on Saturday commenced a humanitarian campaign to provide food baskets to economically disadvantaged families in the Kurdistan region ahead of the forthcoming celebration of Eid el-Fitr.In an interview with Shafaq News Agency, Narin Salam, Rwanga's director of public relations, expounded on the campaign's all-encompassing scope, designed to benefit every province within the Kurdistan region."The initiative entails distributing food baskets, each containing a variety of seven essential food items, to impoverished households," she explained, "a single basket is intended to nourish a family of five." Per the organization's outlined plan, the campaign is slated to span two days in Erbil, where 1,000 baskets will be dispersed throughout the city and an additional 500 baskets allocated to the Independent Soran administration.Furthermore, 1,300 baskets will be apportioned to Duhok province, 600 to Halabja, 300 to the Garmyan administration, and another 1,300 to Sulaymaniyah.Rwanga Foundation is a non-governmental organization (NGO) focused on addressing various social, educational, and environmental issues in the Kurdistan region and Iraq.Established in 2013, the foundation works to enhance the lives of disadvantaged and vulnerable communities by implementing various projects and initiatives aimed at improving education, empowering youth, providing humanitarian assistance, and fostering environmental sustainability.With a mission to provide better living conditions and opportunities for the people in the region, Rwanga Foundation collaborates with local and international partners to design and execute projects that create long-lasting impact on the communities it serves.

Sponsored Links