World: ETC Annual Report 2018

2019/06/28 | 17:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: Emergency Telecommunications Cluster
Country: Bangladesh, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominica, Haiti, Iraq, Kiribati, Libya, Madagascar, Marshall Islands, Myanmar, Nauru, Nigeria, Palau, Panama, Syrian Arab Republic, World, Yemen
When we embarked on the ETC2020 strategy four years ago, the ETC outlined key pillars on which our collective efforts should be based: A focus on communication resilience; a decentralized approach in favour of a localized response; extended connectivity to affected communities when possible; and a greater involvement from a range of non-traditional actors and partners. Through the Cluster’s work, in 2018 we continued to cement our ETC2020 strategy implementation.
Innovation is essential. I often ask my team: how do we stay ahead of the curve, provide technology solutions that make a difference and give a voice to the most vulnerable when disaster strikes?
Innovation is often more than the technology itself - it’s how we use it. In March 2018, we launched the ETC Connect mobile application to help gather feedback from Rohingya women in Cox ’s Bazar about their daily issues. A few months later during the ETC Plenary meeting in Luxembourg, the Cluster officially endorsed the use of drones as an ETC service. Keeping ourselves updated is also at the heart of innovation. The Telecommunications Security Standards (TESS) project was set up shortly after the Plenary to spearhead a much-needed review of our common security communications systems (SCS). Keeping our field personnel safe while improving the efficiency, cost-effectiveness and accessibility of security telecommunications is a cornerstone of our efforts to meet the growing number of emergencies.
Partnerships matter. The impact of ETC responses hinges on the strength of our partners and the Cluster’s ability to help reconnect affected communities. As the ETC operation in Dominica was coming to a close in 2018, our partners’Hurricane Maria response and the connectivity provided through Services for Communities were both recognized with a GLOMO award at the Mobile World Congress. Shortly after, one of our ETC2020 flagship projects came to fruition during the ETC Open Day event in May 2018 when Crisis Connectivity Charter members signed their donation agreements.
Preparedness pays. In September 2018, nearly five years after Typhoon Haiyan decimated the Philippines, the country was better prepared for Typhoon Mangkhut and as a result, the ETC was not called upon to support the government’s response efforts. Throughout the year, we’ve continued to expand our emergency preparedness activities, working with governments, national disaster management agencies, the private sector and local actors including in Haiti, Madagascar, Panama and Dominica as well as across the Pacific region where the ETC marked two years of preparedness activities in November.
18 countries – 9 emergency responses and support to preparedness activities in 9 different nations in 2018. The impact of the Cluster’s efforts is being felt around the world. I am deeply moved by the dedication and tireless efforts of our ETC partners. Without them, none of our work would be possible. As we help enable technology solutions for a changing humanitarian landscape, I look forward to continuing to make our ETC2020 vision a reality.
Enrica Porcari
Chair of the ETC
Chief Information Officer and Director, World Food Programme
