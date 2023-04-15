Iraqi premier: future generations should learn from the Anfal genocide to prevent mass killings, graves

2023/04/15 | 14:06 - Source: Shafaq News



In his statement, al-Sudani referred to the crimes as "the worst injustice and assault ever committed against citizens by a regime, driven by hatred and racism." The premier said that the perpetrators have faced punishment both from the law and from God and have been clothed with the shame that will follow them eternally.



Nevertheless, he acknowledged that the pain of the genocide still lingers in the hearts of the Kurdish people and stands as a reminder of the atrocity of genocide against humanity.



Al-Sudani praised the resilience of the Kurdish people and their fight against dictatorship and division.



He said that they have buried with the dictatorship its divisive and inciting discourse, and have resolved to build a secure future where all Iraqis can live with dignity and pride.



Al-Sudani called for the memory of the Anfal genocide to serve as a motivator for the generations that witnessed it and those who did not, to join hands and work towards preventing the recurrence of mass killings and mass graves in Iraq.



The Anfal genocide took place in eight military stages, with direct participation from the army, security forces, air force, Republican Guard, intelligence and reconnaissance, and chemical and biological weapons departments.



The genocide started on 22 February 1988 and continued until 6 September of the same year.



