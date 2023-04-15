Iraq unveils ambitious plan for 15 eco-cities in pursuit of climate resilience

2023/04/15 - Source: Shafaq News



The Ministry reiterated its dedication to fortifying collaborative efforts with the Global Environment Facility (GEF) to execute environmentally focused initiatives, promoting climate change adaptation and tackling the pressing water crisis.



A press release by Iraq's environment ministry said Minister Nizar Amedi held a high-level meeting with GEF representatives Washington.



The assembly sought to enhance bilateral collaboration, addressing the daunting challenges posed by climate change, water scarcity, and land deterioration.



Amedi underscored the crucial role of international backing in the successful implementation of climate change mitigation and adaptation measures, emphasizing the urgency of transitioning toward a sustainable, green economy.



During the discussion, Amedi expounded on the subject of sustainable urban development, outlining the ambitious endeavor to establish 15 cutting-edge eco-cities, characterized by verdant spaces, innovative waste recycling initiatives, and the incorporation of renewable energy sources.



Amedi extolled the GEF's substantial contributions in bolstering capacities and endorsing projects associated with climate change adaptation and the attenuation of its deleterious repercussions, as indicated by the statement.



At an earlier Climate Action Summit, the United Nations and participating countries acknowledged Iraq's vulnerability to the consequences of climate change, underscoring the urgent need for decisive action to safeguard the nation's environment, while lauding the progress achieved by Iraq thus far.



