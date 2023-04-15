WATCH: Street artists give neglected Baghdad district a makeover

2023/04/15 | 20:52 - Source: Iraq News

Baghdad's al Kadhimiya neighbourhood is hoping to become the next street art destination for tourists.

The streets of this neglected district have been recently transformed by a group of artists who are decorating the buildings with colourful murals.

The creators are a group of volunteers called the Butterfly Effect. Artist Ali Khalifa says he wants to transform the district into a tourist destination.

“Unfortunately, these areas were originally neglected areas, but after this (transformation) it became a destination for tourists from inside and outside Iraq," he said.

"Our message is to make Baghdad a tourist landmark for such kind of art, street art, which as you can see, has been accepted by local people and they like it because it is a new art.



We are continuing these awareness paintings along with folkloric and aesthetic paintings.”