Unknown drone targets Sulaymaniya's Penjwen

2023/04/15 | 21:24 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Three villages in the Penjwen district of Al-Sulaymaniyah governorate were targeted by a drone attack on Saturday evening.A source told Shafaq News Agency that several citizens were injured in the attack on the villages of Kani Miran, Saliawah, and Waryawah.The operation also targeted a car, which is believed to belong to members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).It is expected that there were wounded and possibly fatalities inside the car.The source added.Earlier today, a security source reported a series of Turkish airstrikes targeted PKK sites in the Atrosh subdistrict of Sheikhan district in Iraq's Nineveh.The PKK, classified as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has been embroiled in a longstanding conflict with the Turkish government that has caused tens of thousands of casualties since the 1980s.Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of transborder operations in northern Iraq under the pretext of PKK presence.