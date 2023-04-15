Unknown drone targets PKK in Sulaymaniya's Penjwen

2023/04/15 | 21:54 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Three villages in the Penjwen district of Al-Sulaymaniyah governorate were targeted by a drone attack on Saturday evening.
A source told Shafaq News Agency that several citizens were injured in the attack on the villages of Kani Miran, Saliawah, and Waryawah.
According to Othman Raouf, head of the Kani Miran village council, a vehicle belonging to members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) was targeted by a plane with a missile at 6:27 pm.
The car managed to escape the initial attack.
Still, after arriving in Kani Miran, it was targeted with two more missiles, resulting in the complete burning of the vehicle and its occupants.
Raouf reported that they informed the security services of the incident's details, but they could not reach the scene as the drone remained hovered over the region.
Earlier today, a security source reported a series of Turkish airstrikes targeted PKK sites in the Atrosh subdistrict of Sheikhan district in Iraq's Nineveh.
The PKK, classified as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has been embroiled in a longstanding conflict with the Turkish government that has caused tens of thousands of casualties since the 1980s.
Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of transborder operations in northern Iraq under the pretext of PKK presence.
