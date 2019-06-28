Parliament to sack finance minister over Erbil budget: MP

2019/06/28 | 18:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- MP Riyad Mohamed, from Al-Islah Alliance, has revealed that the Parliament has agreed to sack the Finance Minister Fouad Hussein for granting Kurdistan Region’s government the budget’s money without getting back to the federal government.
In remarks, Mohamed said “huge number of MPs are leading parliamentary mobilization and collecting signatures to question and dismiss the finance minister.”
The minister, according to Mohamed, “did not stick to the government’s program, in addition to giving Erbil’s government that budget’s money without getting back to the federal government.”
Moreover, Mohamed added that the minister “sent the money, although Erbil did not send Baghdad the revenues from the oil exports, which is a legal violation.”
MP Mithaq Ibrahim, from Al-Fatah Alliance, previously said that Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi granted Kurdistan government huge privileges without anything in return.
Fatah Alliance had accused Hussein of being behind the calls for Peshmerga return to Kirkuk to pressure Baghdad government to cede the oil revenues.
