Iraqi Oil Exports to Jordan Halted

2023/04/16 | 04:28 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's oil exports to Jordan by truck have reportedly stopped at the end of March.Jordan Times cites sources as saying that a new deal is waiting to be signed, implying that the delay is on the Iraqi side.Oil exports by road to Jordan totalled 309,841 barrels last month.(Source: Jordan […]

