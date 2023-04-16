Iraqi Oil Exports to Jordan Halted


2023/04/16 | 04:28 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

Iraq's oil exports to Jordan by truck have reportedly stopped at the end of March.

Jordan Times cites sources as saying that a new deal is waiting to be signed, implying that the delay is on the Iraqi side.

Oil exports by road to Jordan totalled 309,841 barrels last month.

