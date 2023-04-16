2023/04/16 | 05:52 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Simon Henderson, Bilal Wahab, Henry Rome, for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Israel May Lose Oil Access in Baghdad-Kurdish Deal

Years of quiet and fairly lucrative oil trading between the Kurds and Israel are now being threatened by messy legal disputes involving Baghdad and Turkey.

