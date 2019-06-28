Iraq committed to protecting safety of diplomatic missions: FM

2019/06/28 | 18:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali al-Hakim has confirmed to his Bahraini counterpart Khalid bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa that Iraq is committed to protecting the security of missions on its land.In a statement issued on Friday in the wake of breaking into the Bahraini embassy in Baghdad by angry protesters on Thursday, the ministry condemned the incidents saying “Iraq is committed to protecting the safety of diplomatic missions, including the Bahraini embassy.”Hakim added that “such incidents will not affect the relations or the diplomatic representation between Baghdad and Manama.”Meanwhile, Al-Khalifa expressed understanding of what happened saying such incidents will not affect the brotherly ties between the two countries.
