Drone crashes into US Military base in Baghdad airport

2023/04/16 | 10:54 - Source: Shafaq News



The source told Shafaq News agency that the drone crashed into a training school in the airport after being jammed by US forces stationed there.



The source added that the drone was handed over to the Joint Coordination Center.



