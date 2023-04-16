Ukrainian Foreign Minister visits Baghdad tomorrow

2023/04/16 | 16:44 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Sunday that the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, will be visiting the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, tomorrow.According to Ahmad al-Sahhaf, the spokesperson for the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, Kuleba's visit aims to discuss enhancing bilateral relations and consulting on how to deal with various regional and international challenges in the area.Al-Sahhaf further stated that Kuleba will be meeting with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein during his visit.