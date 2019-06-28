عربي | كوردى


Why is civic honesty lacking in Arab, Islamic countries?

2019/06/28 | 19:15
Omar Al-Ubaydli







Late

June saw the leading scientific journal, Science,

publish an article ranking a sample of 40 countries in civic honesty, where

people voluntarily refrain from opportunistic behavior. Worryingly for Arab and

Islamic countries, they dominated the lowest positions in the rankings, while

the highest positions were reserved for the countries with the highest living

standards. While it is difficult to demonstrate a definitive causal

relationship between civic honesty and economic success, the data should make

policymakers think hard about the need to make people trust each other more as

part of their economic strategies.The

authors of the paper, titled “Civil honesty across the globe,” conducted

an experiment whereby a covert associate would return a “lost” wallet to one of

five societal institutions (a bank, theater/museum, post office, hotel, or

police station). The wallet would contain the contact details of the fictitious

owner- an email address was created by the researchers- as well as some money

and some personal possessions. The associate would say that they were in a

hurry, and ask the receiving staff to assist in returning the wallet to its

rightful owner. They did this with 17,000 wallets across 40 countries, allowing

them to create a ranking of the 40 countries in terms of the likelihood that

the lost wallet be returned.Students of economics should be unsurprised by the top five

countries: Switzerland, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Sweden, with

approximately 70 percent of wallets returned. The bad news for the Arab and

Islamic world was the bottom 10, which included countries like Turkey, Ghana,

Indonesia, Morocco, and China.Why should this matter? As the authors argue in the paper’s

opening paragraph, honesty can make important contributions to the economy: it

helps ensure that contracts are enforced, that taxes are paid, that government

officials avoid corruption, that charitable organizations function effectively,

and so on. While economists have long established the importance of impartial

enforcement of the rule of law to economic performance, the most advanced

societies do not rely exclusively on the government’s heavy hand to ensure that

the law is respected: they also lean on social norms, including people feeling

a civic duty to behave responsibly.So why did Arab and Islamic countries perform so badly? Many

scholars have provided theories that seek to explain the general economic

underperformance of Islamic countries. According to these scholars, in the

Islamic world, trust in organizations - such as banks or supermarkets - is low

compared to western countries, and people’s trust in those outside their

network of family members and acquaintances is also limited, which impairs the

economy considerably.For example, in the Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, the

corporate finance sector is underdeveloped, meaning that when young

entrepreneurs have good ideas on a new product or service, they find it very

difficult to secure the requisite funding - much more so than in the countries

that were ranked highest in civic trust, such as Denmark or Switzerland.

Investors fear that the system doesn’t offer sufficient protection for their

capital, while the entrepreneurs fear that the system doesn’t offer sufficient

protection for their intellectual property. These systemic weaknesses go

hand-in-hand with weaknesses in the level of civic trust more generally.So what can governments do about it? The paper’s authors also

examined the variables that were positively associated with civic trust. Some

of them - such as economically favorable geographic conditions (temperate

climate, access to waterways) - are beyond the control of even the most

ambitious government. One of the ones that will be of particular interest to

the Gulf countries is education, confirming the view that investing in human

capital yields returns that go beyond making people more skilled and capable

members of the workforce.Education works both in the general sense (people who are more

enlightened and knowledgeable typically behave in a more civic-minded way), and

in the specific sense when children are taught constructive social norms. Thus,

reforming educational curricula is needed so that they contain cultural

components, not as an afterthought, but based on a genuine belief that they

contribute to societal well-being. Naturally, such reforms need to be supported

by complementary reforms in society more generally, such as in combating

corruption, but there is little doubt that starting with the impressionable

young minds of primary school students is a positive step.While the authors do not have data on the same 40 countries

(geographical territories) from the 9th century, the economic supremacy of the

Arab and Islamic world during that time suggests that perhaps they would have

topped the rankings, while the Europeans were languishing in the Dark Ages. In

the 21st century, Arab and Islamic governments needs to use this parable to

remind themselves of the fact that their countries have the capacity to be economic

leaders, and that things can change for the better just as they can change for

the worst.

