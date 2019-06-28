Home › Baghdad Post › Why is civic honesty lacking in Arab, Islamic countries?

Why is civic honesty lacking in Arab, Islamic countries?

2019/06/28























Omar Al-Ubaydli















Late



June saw the leading scientific journal, Science,



publish an article ranking a sample of 40 countries in civic honesty, where



people voluntarily refrain from opportunistic behavior. Worryingly for Arab and



Islamic countries, they dominated the lowest positions in the rankings, while



the highest positions were reserved for the countries with the highest living



standards. While it is difficult to demonstrate a definitive causal



relationship between civic honesty and economic success, the data should make



policymakers think hard about the need to make people trust each other more as



part of their economic strategies.The



authors of the paper, titled “Civil honesty across the globe,” conducted



an experiment whereby a covert associate would return a “lost” wallet to one of



five societal institutions (a bank, theater/museum, post office, hotel, or



police station). The wallet would contain the contact details of the fictitious



owner- an email address was created by the researchers- as well as some money



and some personal possessions. The associate would say that they were in a



hurry, and ask the receiving staff to assist in returning the wallet to its



rightful owner. They did this with 17,000 wallets across 40 countries, allowing



them to create a ranking of the 40 countries in terms of the likelihood that



the lost wallet be returned.Students of economics should be unsurprised by the top five



countries: Switzerland, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Sweden, with



approximately 70 percent of wallets returned. The bad news for the Arab and



Islamic world was the bottom 10, which included countries like Turkey, Ghana,



Indonesia, Morocco, and China.Why should this matter? As the authors argue in the paper’s



opening paragraph, honesty can make important contributions to the economy: it



helps ensure that contracts are enforced, that taxes are paid, that government



officials avoid corruption, that charitable organizations function effectively,



and so on. While economists have long established the importance of impartial



enforcement of the rule of law to economic performance, the most advanced



societies do not rely exclusively on the government’s heavy hand to ensure that



the law is respected: they also lean on social norms, including people feeling



a civic duty to behave responsibly.So why did Arab and Islamic countries perform so badly? Many



scholars have provided theories that seek to explain the general economic



underperformance of Islamic countries. According to these scholars, in the



Islamic world, trust in organizations - such as banks or supermarkets - is low



compared to western countries, and people’s trust in those outside their



network of family members and acquaintances is also limited, which impairs the



economy considerably.For example, in the Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, the



corporate finance sector is underdeveloped, meaning that when young



entrepreneurs have good ideas on a new product or service, they find it very



difficult to secure the requisite funding - much more so than in the countries



that were ranked highest in civic trust, such as Denmark or Switzerland.



Investors fear that the system doesn’t offer sufficient protection for their



capital, while the entrepreneurs fear that the system doesn’t offer sufficient



protection for their intellectual property. These systemic weaknesses go



hand-in-hand with weaknesses in the level of civic trust more generally.So what can governments do about it? The paper’s authors also



examined the variables that were positively associated with civic trust. Some



of them - such as economically favorable geographic conditions (temperate



climate, access to waterways) - are beyond the control of even the most



ambitious government. One of the ones that will be of particular interest to



the Gulf countries is education, confirming the view that investing in human



capital yields returns that go beyond making people more skilled and capable



members of the workforce.Education works both in the general sense (people who are more



enlightened and knowledgeable typically behave in a more civic-minded way), and



in the specific sense when children are taught constructive social norms. Thus,



reforming educational curricula is needed so that they contain cultural



components, not as an afterthought, but based on a genuine belief that they



contribute to societal well-being. Naturally, such reforms need to be supported



by complementary reforms in society more generally, such as in combating



corruption, but there is little doubt that starting with the impressionable



young minds of primary school students is a positive step.While the authors do not have data on the same 40 countries



(geographical territories) from the 9th century, the economic supremacy of the



Arab and Islamic world during that time suggests that perhaps they would have



topped the rankings, while the Europeans were languishing in the Dark Ages. In



the 21st century, Arab and Islamic governments needs to use this parable to



remind themselves of the fact that their countries have the capacity to be economic



leaders, and that things can change for the better just as they can change for



the worst.



