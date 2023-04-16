BLUETTI’s Easter Campaign to Further Promote Sustainable Living

2023/04/16 | 21:56 - Source: Iraq News

BLUETTI Easter Fun on the go

BLUETTI, a leading provider of clean energy storage solutions, has announced its Easter Campaign, which will run from 6th April to 16th April.

During this event, Europeans can prepare for their Easter holiday with a range of renewable power backup options.The Easter holiday is a time for families to come together and celebrate the season with various activities such as Easter egg hunts, family meals, and spending time outdoors.



BLUETTI understands the importance of spending quality time with loved ones and the need for an uninterrupted power supply to run everything smoothly."We are excited to offer our customers more reliable and eco-friendly power solutions during the Easter holiday," said, James Ray, a spokesperson for BLUETTI.BLUETTI's Easter promotion comes amid its new arrivals (rumored to be AC180).



Some certain models, such as EB70, AC200Max, AC300&B300, AC500&B300S, EP500Pro and solar panels, will expect for a promotion during this campaign.



Its EB150, EB180 and EB240 will see stock reductions in most of BLUETTI European outlets.To further encourage people to switch to renewable energy, BLUETTI will give them solar panels along with bundles at minimal cost.



The EB55 and AC200P will even be dropped to historic lows to make the green transition easy.This campaign demonstrates BLUETTI's strong commitment to sustainability.



For years, the company has been providing its customers with innovative and sustainable energy solutions.



The company's solar panels and power plants have received many positive reviews online.About BLUETTIWith over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world.



BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe.



