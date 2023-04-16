Iraqi premier honors public service workers during an Iftar dinner, acknowledges their crucial role

2023/04/16 | 22:46 - Source: Shafaq News



They will also receive a monetary reward as an acknowledgment of their praiseworthy work and exemplary performance, the press release said. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Sunday hosted an Iftar dinner at the Government Palace to honor public service workers, including the cleaning staff employed across various Baghdad municipalities.According to a press release issued by his media office, al-Sudani underscored the vitality of the contributions made by cleaning and service workers, reiterating the government's commitment to addressing the needs and concerns of this dedicated workforce.During the gathering, al-Sudani attentively listened to the workers as they shared their administrative and living conditions, probed into the consistency of their wage disbursements, and gained insight into their working hours, meals, and primary challenges they encounter.The prime minister issued directives to ensure the expeditious resolution of administrative matters concerning their entitlements and called on the secretariat to prioritize these workers in housing projects and land distribution initiatives within serviced areas.In a gesture of gratitude and recognition, al-Sudani instructed that letters of thanks and appreciation be granted to service and cleaning personnel across all state departments.They will also receive a monetary reward as an acknowledgment of their praiseworthy work and exemplary performance, the press release said.

