KDP members deliberate on budget bill, oil agreement in a closed-door meeting at parliament headquarters

2023/04/16 | 22:54 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ A leading figure of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on Saturday revealed that top party members held a closed-door meeting today, Sunday, at the Iraqi parliament building in Baghdad, to discuss the budget law and the oil agreement between Baghdad and Erbil.Nehro Mahmoud, a KDP lawmaker, told Shafaq News Agency that "executive and legislative members of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in Baghdad convened at the Parliament building." Prominent attendees included Deputy Parliament Speaker Shakhwan Abdullah, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Housing Minister Bangin Rikani, and Fares Issa, the representative of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Baghdad, as well as the head and members of the KDP bloc in the parliament.Mahmoud added that "the meeting is held to discuss the general budget law and the oil agreement between the regional and federal government," noting that "the meeting is still ongoing."Majid Shingali, a member of the KDP bloc, speculated earlier today that disagreements might arise regarding the budget bill after the second reading of the draft.Early in April, the Iraqi parliament completed the first reading of the draft federal general budget for the fiscal years 2023, 2024, and 2025.

