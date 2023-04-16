Major shuffle among top officers in the Anbar Operations Command, Tuz Khurmatu Command Center

2023/04/16 | 23:38 - Source: Shafaq News



(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ground Forces Command has executed a series of personnel changes in the ranks of the Anbar Operations Command and Tuz Khurmatu Command Center, as reported by a high-profile security source on Sunday.The major alterations include the reassignment of Brigadier General Jasim Mohammed Khalifa Hamza from his position as the commander of the Tuz Khurmatu Command Center to the Joint Operations Command, to complete his tenure.Brigadier General Wisam Abdul Razzaq Kazim Salman has been transferred from his role as Deputy Commander for Ministry of Defense Affairs (Karkh Operations Command) to become the new commander of the Tuz Khurmatu Command Center.Brigadier General Haitham Abdul Khadr Jasim Hamadi has been relocated from his position as the Chief of Staff for the Anbar Operations Command to the role of Deputy Commander for Ministry of Defense Affairs (Karkh Operations Command).Brigadier General Ali Jasim Awad Ali has been appointed as the new Chief of Staff for the Anbar Operations Command, moving from his previous position as First Staff Officer (General Staff of Anbar Operations Command).Colonel Laith Mahmoud Khalifa Mohammed has been promoted from Deputy Commander of the 5th Infantry Division to the First Staff Officer (General Staff of Anbar Operations Command).Colonel Mohammed Burhi Hashim Lahij has been reassigned from his role as the Chief of Staff for the 16th Infantry Division to the position of Deputy Commander of the 5th Infantry Division.Colonel Faisal Ghazi Salman Ahmed has been transferred from his position as the Director of General Staff Department for the 17th Infantry Division to the Chief of Staff for the 16th Infantry Division.The security source stated that these changes aim to enhance the effectiveness and operational capabilities of the Iraqi military forces in their ongoing efforts to maintain security and stability in the territory under their jurisdiction.

