Parliament's finance committee outlines necessary revisions to budget law, but no direct amendments

2023/04/17 | 00:06 - Source: Shafaq News



Previously, Majid Shingali, a KDP lawmaker, had suggested the possibility of disputes arising over the budget under study following its second reading.Earlier this month, the Iraqi parliament concluded the first reading of the draft federal budget for the fiscal years 2023, 2024, and 2025. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The parliamentary finance committee's evaluation of the budget law contains no direct amendments; instead, it highlights key observations and provisions that warrant further revision, lawmaker Jamal Kocher said on Sunday.Committee member Kocher told Shafaq News Agency that the report on the budget law "focuses on the committee's insights and crucial clauses requiring modification, rather than incorporating any explicit amendments." He further explained that the report, slated for presentation during Monday's parliamentary session, serves as a comprehensive analysis of the budget's current state.Following the report's reading, parliament members will have the opportunity to put forth their observations on various articles and clauses within the budget law, he said."The committee will then initiate the necessary revisions based on the collective vision and input from both the Finance Committee and parliamentary members," he continued.The announcement comes as a Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) lawmaker revealed that party members convened for a closed-door meeting in the parliament building today.The meeting's agenda included discussions on the budget law and the oil agreement between Baghdad and Erbil.Previously, Majid Shingali, a KDP lawmaker, had suggested the possibility of disputes arising over the budget under study following its second reading.Earlier this month, the Iraqi parliament concluded the first reading of the draft federal budget for the fiscal years 2023, 2024, and 2025.

