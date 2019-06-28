OIC condemns attack on Bahraini embassy in Baghdad

2019/06/28 | 19:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed its strong condemnation of the attack on the Embassy of Bahrain in the Iraqi capital Baghdad and the subsequent sabotage acts.It called on the Iraqi government to exert all efforts to protect diplomatic missions, in accordance with international law and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, as well as to prosecute the perpetrators of the attack and bring them to justice.The Iraqi Foreign Ministry condemned the attack on the Bahraini Embassy in Baghdad Thursday evening.Dozens of people stormed the embassy compound in protest against a conference held in the Gulf nation.
