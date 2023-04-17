AIRPLANES FROM COALITION FORCES KILL ISIS LEADER AND ARREST ANOTHER

2023/04/17 | 10:00 - Source: Shafaq News



Despite territorial losses in recent years, ISIS still maintains a presence in Syria and is responsible for carrying out attacks in the country. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ On Monday, warplanes from the Global Coalition forces carried out an airdrop near the village of As-Suwayda in the countryside of Jarabulus, east of Aleppo, southwestern Syria.The operation resulted in the killing of an ISIS leader and the arrest of another, according to local Syrian media.Several helicopters belonging to the Global Coalition forces reportedly took off from Karab-Ishk military base in the Ain al-Arab countryside "Kobani." They flew at low altitude over the village of As-Suwayda, before violent clashes broke out in the area that lasted for over an hour.The operation was aimed at a figure known as "Ibrahim Al-Ma'an," an ISIS leader.He was arrested by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and was released about six months ago.Additionally, the Global Coalition forces arrested another individual believed to be an ISIS leader, Ayed Hilal Abu Talib.His fate is currently unknown.The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights released a statement confirming that the International Coalition had arrested an ISIS leader during an airdrop in the Jarabulus area controlled by Turkish forces and their loyal factions, north-east of Aleppo.The US-led coalition has previously carried out helicopter landings and drone strikes in northern Syria, including the assassination of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.The Global Coalition, consisting of over 80 countries, was formed in 2014 to combat ISIS and other terrorist organizations in Syria and Iraq.Despite territorial losses in recent years, ISIS still maintains a presence in Syria and is responsible for carrying out attacks in the country.

